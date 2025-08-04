Weekend ends on a warm note, with potential rain on the horizon

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm end to the weekend, but there are higher rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast.

Scattered storms will remain possible this evening, but many will stay dry. Expect a few clouds overnight, with morning lows in the mid-70s.

More moisture moves back into the area for Monday, bringing higher coverage of rain and storms to the area. With the additional cloud cover, Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Even more moisture arrives for Tuesday, increasing the coverage of rain and storms. Highs will again be in the low 90s.

A fairly typical rainy season pattern is expected for midweek, with PM showers and storms. Temps for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Another round of tropical moisture looks to move in Friday and into next weekend, increasing rain and storm chances further.

