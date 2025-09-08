Weekend flooding hits multiple neighborhoods in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Volusia County are cleaning up damage around their homes and businesses after powerful storms rolled through parts of Central Florida over the weekend.

Among the areas that heavy rain caused some big problems for was a neighborhood in Eatonville. The busy intersection of Kennedy Boulevard and Wymore Road was shut down because of flooding Saturday night. The area started to dry out.

Residents in Port Orange say their storm drains failed, leading to flooding in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. Some residents even got flooding inside their homes.

Several streets also flooded in Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach and Daytona Beach

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group