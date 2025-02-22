Weekend Guide: 9 things to do in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. —



1. IMMERSE

Central Florida’s performing and interactive art festival will be a three-day event that community members will not want to miss. It will return to downtown this weekend, 21st –23rd.

The festival will feature art displays from hundreds, such as the Blue Man Group, visual art installations and an interactive experience across 10 city blocks.

Many IMMERSE experiences are complimentary, with some additional paid ticket options for guests seeking full access. This collaborative community project was possible because dozens of partners and supporters, including Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs, the City of Orlando and the Downtown Development Board.





2. 154th Silver Spurs Rodeo

One of Osceola County’s longest and most treasured traditions, the Silver Spurs Rodeo, is here this weekend for all seven traditional rodeo events: bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, and barrel racing.

If you missed out on tickets for Saturday, don’t worry! Tickets for Friday and Sunday are still available at the time of this message. Further information can be found here.





3. Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Get a chance to see the sold-out event on dates February 20–24, 2025, with family and friends to join the fairy-tale weekend at EPCOT at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Walt Disney World’s Run Disney hosts a series of running events for attendees to win treasured finisher’s medals in their efforts to donate to Starlight Children’s Foundation in honor of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend.

Friday: The Disney Princess 5K invites guests to rise up with Mulan to face down the fearsome Shan Yu and his trusted falcon for 3.1 not-so-menacing miles.

Saturday: The Disney Princess 10K gives everyone the chance to fly high with Princess Jasmine during a 6.2-mile showdown with the evil sorcerer Jafar. Just beware of the hypnotic eyes of his serpentine staff.

The Disney Fairytale Challenge Takes on the fairest challenge of them all with Snow White and her poison apple-wielding nemesis, the evil Queen. Comprised of the 10K and the Half Marathon, completing these 19.3 miles will earn you three treasured medals!

Sunday: The Disney Princess Half Marathon is a 13.1-mile journey with sleeping beauty Princess Aurora as she confronts the wrath of Maleficent. Watch out for cursed spindles!





4. Lake Nona Art Festival

Come out and enjoy a two-day art festival at the Lake Nona Town Center from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

National and local artists will gather on Saturday to showcase a variety of art in various mediums and styles, which will be available for purchase. Dive into the magical world of art, which has the power to inspire and entice all.





5. Splash City Adventures Hosts Princess & Pancakes

Splash City Adventures invites all to a spellbinding morning of fun and enchantment at its Princess & Pancakes event on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Enjoy the experience, which is perfect for creating unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Tickets for Princess & Pancakes are $14.99 per person.

Ticket information is here.





6. The Orlando Salsa Festival

Did someone say salsa extravaganza? This Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., get ready to dance the night away to the rhythm of salsa during this one-night concert experience hosted at the Kia Center.

Line-up includes: Willie Colon, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Tito Nieves, India, Puerto Rican Power, Frankie Negrón and 8 Y Más!.





7. Winter Garden Music Festival

Come out and enjoy some melodic music in the historic Downtown of Winter Graden for a free multi-stage outdoor concert. A kids’ zone, sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Winter Garden, will have fun with youth-oriented activities, entertainment and games.

For 11 hours, a variety of live entertainment and music genres will be performed continuously and simultaneously throughout the historic downtown. Don’t forget to bring a chair!

8. Orlando City

Orlando City will go against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The match will be at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

Click here for tickets.

9. Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

Universal Orlando Resort’s wildly popular event, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

The event has a different music artist every Saturday.

On Feb. 22 SCOTTY McCREERY will be performing

The event starts will run daily through Sunday, March 30. It invites guests to celebrate 30 years of beads, parades, music, and food. Visiting guests can enjoy all the fun as part of regular theme park admission to Universal Studios Florida.

