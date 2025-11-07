Local

Weekend movie event at Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
This free outdoor movie will be playing in Kissimmee this week The Kissimmee Utility Authority will host a movie in the park event on Friday.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Utility Authority, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee, will host a free Movie in the Park event on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

The event will showcase the movie ‘Lilo & Stitch’ on a large 50-foot screen, with activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the film starting at 7 p.m. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to comfortably enjoy the evening.

Along with the movie, the event features a range of activities, including KUA’s inflatable Kids Power Zone, a craft station, a photo booth, free popcorn, and prize giveaways.

An adult must accompany children participating in the inflatable activities to sign a waiver, which can be completed in advance. Food trucks will be available on-site, offering a selection of refreshments for purchase.

The movie will include closed captioning to assist hearing-impaired viewers.

