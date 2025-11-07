Weekend movie event at Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Utility Authority, in partnership with the City of Kissimmee, will host a free Movie in the Park event on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

The event will showcase the movie ‘Lilo & Stitch’ on a large 50-foot screen, with activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the film starting at 7 p.m. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to comfortably enjoy the evening.

Along with the movie, the event features a range of activities, including KUA’s inflatable Kids Power Zone, a craft station, a photo booth, free popcorn, and prize giveaways.

An adult must accompany children participating in the inflatable activities to sign a waiver, which can be completed in advance. Food trucks will be available on-site, offering a selection of refreshments for purchase.

The movie will include closed captioning to assist hearing-impaired viewers.

