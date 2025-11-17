Weekend shooting at Palm Coast apartment complex sparks investigation

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at a Palm Coast apartment complex on Sunday evening, which resulted in injuries to two people.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving gunfire at an apartment complex off Beach Village Circle at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday. Two individuals, Tyree Smith and a juvenile male, sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

“Our Major Case Unit is still actively working to confirm the details of exactly what occurred,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thankfully, no one suffered life-threatening injuries, and no innocent persons were injured during this incident.”

Smith was found at a nearby store with gunshot wounds to his upper body and arm. He was treated on scene and taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the apartment, deputies found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and sent to Halifax Health for further care before being released.

Inside the apartment, deputies found a handgun, recovered shell casings, and evidence of bullet impacts. Detectives interviewed a woman involved, who said the disturbance started with a verbal argument between her and Smith.

The argument turned physical, and she was struck and fell, hitting her head. She said a juvenile family member entered with a firearm, told Smith to stop, and when Smith became aggressive, the juvenile fired a shot that hit him.

A fight over the gun in the hallway led to another shot hitting the juvenile’s leg. Smith then fled to the store.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, with both individuals claiming stand-your-ground. Authorities are verifying the sequence of events and the truthfulness of statements.

