0 Wekiva High School on lockdown after report of student with weapon

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Wekiva High School was placed on lockdown Thursday due to a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

Parents were informed by the school that the student was identified and all students and staff are safe.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a school resource officer on campus responded to a report of a possible student with a firearm just before 7:30 a.m. Deputies said the student was located and no firearm was found.

The Sheriff's Office said the school remains on lockdown while deputies sweep the school as a precaution. They said no weapons have been found.

Deputies said when the sweep is complete the lockdown will be lifted.

No other details were released.

Below is a transcript of the call parents received:

"Wekiva High School parents, this is principal Michelle Erickson, calling to inform you that our school has been placed on a LOCKDOWN due to a report of a student with a possible weapon on campus. Law enforcement and District Police have identified the student. All students and staff are safe. Parents, please remember that during a LOCKDOWN no one will be allowed on or off campus. I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously and please know the safety and security of our students and staff is always a top priority. Disciplinary action will be handed out according to the Code of Student Conduct up to and including expulsion and arrest. Parents, I want to thank you for your continued support and ask that you please assist us in talking to your child about making good choices. I will be sure to update you once the LOCKDOWN is lifted. If you have any questions please contact the school. Thank you for listening."

The school is still on lockdown! We are here and will bring you details on Eyewitness News At Noon! #WFTV #OCSO https://t.co/s4gMjx5CIt — Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) November 15, 2018

