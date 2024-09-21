ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, a new city ordinance for nightclubs in the downtown Orlando Entertainment District will go into effect.

Ordinance 2024-31 will restrict nightclubs from being adjacent to one another in the Downtown Entertainment Area.

The ordinance now implements a 300-foot distance between nightlife venues.

With the new requirements related to nightclubs, owners no longer need to obtain a Special Use Permit.

“We’re heavily on the hospitality nightlife side, maybe the city officials are trying to feed the more restaurant and retail businesses downtown,” said Devin Anthony Abreu, Mathers Social Gathering Operating Partner.

Orlando officials said they will address the overcrowding of nightclubs along Orange Avenue and Church Street and decrease noise, trash, and disorderly conduct.

In August, Commissioners voted unanimously to enact the separation requirement.

“We’re are saying nightclubs are welcomed, but what we’re asking is that individuals who are trying to opening nightclubs downtown consider the other 48 blocks,” said Shan Rose, District 5 Commissioner.

The city said the new law is in the best interest of public health, safety, and welfare and will make vacant properties more appealing to new businesses and tourists, particularly during the day.

According to the ordinance, new nightclubs or expansions of legally approved existing nightclubs are prohibited on properties within the Downtown Entertainment Area.

The law also states if the new nightclub or expansion of a legally approved nightclub is within 300 feet of any other legally approved nightclub. The distance would need to be measured by the shortest and most direct bearing distance from the property line of any nearby nightclub to the property line of the proposed new nightclub or expansion of a legally approved nightclub.

Any proposal to open a new nightclub or expand a legally approved existing 200 nightclub must be reviewed and approved by the Planning Official to 201 determine compliance with the distance separation requirements.

The new law goes into effect Sept. 21, which applies to new or expanding nightclubs, not bars or restaurants.

Existing establishments will be grandfathered in and cannot expand unless they are sufficiently far away from competitors.

