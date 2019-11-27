  • What we're thankful for: Channel 9 anchors, reporters talk Thanksgiving traditions

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 political reporter Christopher Heath dropped debates over politics in favor of turkey talk for the latest episode of his podcast, "Battleground Florida."

    Heath sat down with Channel 9 reporters and anchors to discuss all things Thanksgiving, from family traditions to giving of thanks.

    Related Headlines

    You can get a sneak peek at the episode below, or click here to listen to it in full.

    TRENDING NOW: 

    Reporter Myrt Price: "What I'm thankful for this year is what I'm thankful for every year ... For me Thanksgiving is all about family."

    Reporter Shannon Butler: "I know it's cliché, but I'm really so thankful that my parents are in really good health."

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Anchor Greg Warmoth: His family's Thanksgiving tradition? Matching sweaters. He said his whole family wears them to get their annual Christmas card photo.

    Anchor Karla Ray: She and her husband have one main Thanksgiving tradition – getting their Christmas tree. "We spend the night watching Christmas movies and decorating our tree."

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Anchor Martha Sugalski: The mom of six said she's known for her stuffing, but is bucking tradition this year. "This year we're eating out for the first time ever."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nice or Naughty? It doesn't matter let's get lit. 🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻

    A post shared by @ marthasugalski on

     

    Reporter Cierra Putman: She said she's not a fan of turkey. On the menu instead this year: Crab legs.

    Reporter Deanna Allbrittin: On her mom's table, she said it's mandatory that everything be made from scratch. "There is no Stovetop stuffing happening. It's everything from scratch."

    Sports anchor Joe Kepner: "I'm thankful for bacon-wrapped Brussel sprouts with a maple glaze."

    Meteorologist George Waldenberger: He said he's thankful for the rare holiday when he and his 10 brothers and sisters can all celebrate together. "It was a lot of us, we couldn't even fit at a table, but having everyone together is chaotic fun."

    Reporter Megan Cruz: She said she's always in charge of dessert. She makes a mean apple crumble.

    Meteorologist Tom Terry: "It's all about the biggest turkey I can fit in my cart."

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    Meteorologist Brian Shields: He said the opposite of his friend Tom Terry. "It's all about the sides on Thanksgiving," Shields said.

    Anchor Vanessa Echols: She said she has some beef with her co-workers that don't eat turkey on Thanksgiving. "I don't have to have turkey throughout the year, but that should be a law you must have turkey," she said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Thanksgiving from your favorite Noon news team.

    A post shared by vanessaechols (@vanessaechols) on

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories