What we're thankful for: Channel 9 anchors, reporters talk Thanksgiving traditions

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 political reporter Christopher Heath dropped debates over politics in favor of turkey talk for the latest episode of his podcast, "Battleground Florida."
Heath sat down with Channel 9 reporters and anchors to discuss all things Thanksgiving, from family traditions to giving of thanks.
You can get a sneak peek at the episode below
🦃New Thanksgiving-themed episode: All Poultry, No Politics, featuring @MPriceWFTV @JKepnerWFTV @GWarmothWFTV @CPutman_WFTV @deannaTVnews @MarthaSugalski @BrianWFTV @VEcholsWFTV @MeganWFTV @TTerryWFTV @GWaldenWFTV @KRayWFTV— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) November 26, 2019
Reporter Myrt Price: "What I'm thankful for this year is what I'm thankful for every year ... For me Thanksgiving is all about family."
Reporter Shannon Butler: "I know it's cliché, but I'm really so thankful that my parents are in really good health."
Anchor Greg Warmoth: His family's Thanksgiving tradition? Matching sweaters. He said his whole family wears them to get their annual Christmas card photo.
Anchor Karla Ray: She and her husband have one main Thanksgiving tradition – getting their Christmas tree. "We spend the night watching Christmas movies and decorating our tree."
Anchor Martha Sugalski: The mom of six said she's known for her stuffing, but is bucking tradition this year. "This year we're eating out for the first time ever."
Reporter Cierra Putman: She said she's not a fan of turkey. On the menu instead this year: Crab legs.
Reporter Deanna Allbrittin: On her mom's table, she said it's mandatory that everything be made from scratch. "There is no Stovetop stuffing happening. It's everything from scratch."
Sports anchor Joe Kepner: "I'm thankful for bacon-wrapped Brussel sprouts with a maple glaze."
Meteorologist George Waldenberger: He said he's thankful for the rare holiday when he and his 10 brothers and sisters can all celebrate together. "It was a lot of us, we couldn't even fit at a table, but having everyone together is chaotic fun."
Reporter Megan Cruz: She said she's always in charge of dessert. She makes a mean apple crumble.
Meteorologist Tom Terry: "It's all about the biggest turkey I can fit in my cart."
Meteorologist Brian Shields: He said the opposite of his friend Tom Terry. "It's all about the sides on Thanksgiving," Shields said.
Anchor Vanessa Echols: She said she has some beef with her co-workers that don't eat turkey on Thanksgiving. "I don't have to have turkey throughout the year, but that should be a law you must have turkey," she said.
