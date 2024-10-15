When Fuji Sushi will open after Hurricane Milton pushed date back

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

When Fuji Sushi shuttered its Lee Road location after 26 years in business there, regular patrons knew it wasn’t the end. The owners decided not to renew their Lee Road lease in favor of moving to a bigger space in Altamonte Springs.

“Winter Park was really tiny. Here, we’ll eventually have 140 seats,” said Chef Abderrahim Belghazi. “Once the grease trap is changed, we’ll also be able to obtain a full liquor license.”

It has been six weeks since the former location closed, and many of the employees have continued working. Even with the kitchen closed, the move has given everyone plenty to do.

