0 Amazon's Prime Day 2018: How it works, what you need to know

Amazon has announced that its popular Prime Day will start on Monday, July 16 at 3 p.m. EST, and continue through midnight Tuesday, July 17.

Prime Day is a midsummer mad rush of deals from the world’s third-largest retailer. It began four years ago and has grown more popular each year. Prime Day 2017 saw the busiest day of online sales in Amazon’s history, even outdoing Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Amazon is promising more than a million deals online, and this Prime Day the company is offering deals at Whole Foods stores. By downloading the Whole Foods or Amazon app, Prime members can get an additional 10 percent off certain items.

You must be a Prime member to get the deals at Amazon and Whole Foods. You can become a Prime member by clicking here.

You can also get a trial 30-day membership to shop on Prime Day if you do not want to commit to a year-round membership.

Deals on Prime Day often include deep cuts on electronics, home goods, laptops and phones.

On Prime Day, Amazon will post previews of deals before they start. You can watch the ones you like and be notified when they go live so you never miss a deal.

If you just can’t wait until the 16th, here are a few deals available now:

Save $100 on an Echo Show.

Get a three-month subscription to Audible for $4.95 a month.

Get 25 percent off Amazon brand items.

Go to Twitch Prime to get a free PC game every day through July 18.

You can get three months of unlimited reading with Kindle Unlimited and eBooks for .99 cents.



Click here for more details on Prime Day.

