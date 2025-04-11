Why women’s athletics are on the rise in Orlando and beyond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Amy Pauly is amazed by the growth professional women’s sports have experienced compared to when she was a collegiate athlete.

The coach of the Orlando Valkyries has seen her squad hit major milestones in its second season of play in the Pro Volleyball Federation, including a nine-game winning streak and a tie for the top spot in the eight-team league as of March 27.

Fan attendance also has increased in the team’s second year. The team already had strong support from local youth volleyball clubs in its first year, but has seen growth from new fans as well.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group