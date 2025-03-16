‘Wicked’ attractions next for Epic Universe, theme park expert says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal’s Epic Universe is poised to redefine the theme park landscape with its outsized acreage. At 750 acres, it looms much larger than Universal Studios Florida (108 acres) and Magic Kingdom (107 acres).

During his Feb. 28 insider tour of Epic Universe, International Theme Park Services CEO Dennis Spiegel said he had his eyes peeled for expansion areas on the park’s periphery — where more lands and attractions could be added in the future. “I saw several areas that will work and I’m not afraid to speculate about what might land there.”

Spiegel said in his view, when it comes to licensing intellectual property, or IP, Universal City Development Partners Ltd. has gained an upper hand over rival The Walt Disney Company. He added it’s only a matter of time before attractions for the movie “Wicked” are built in an Epic Universe expansion area.

