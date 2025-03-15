Orlando Pride waste no time bringing the match to Chicago Stars, 6 to 0

ORLANDO, Fla. — The six goals are the most scored by the Pride in a single match, surpassing the previous record of six scored against the Utah Royals last season.

The win is also the Club’s first-ever win on its opening night of the regular season, with a crushing defeat to the Chicago Stars on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

Haley McCutcheon started the scoring early in the match and her teammates followed in her footsteps. Ally Watt and Julie Doyle added to the tally, while the Pride also earned an extra boost from a Chicago own goal.

“It’s a good start to the year, especially with the celebration at the start and the banners and the trophies being in front. It’s always a worry because obviously that’s in the past and that was all that we achieved last year and trying to flip that mindset of the task at hand,” says Seb Hines, Head Coach.

Forward Barbra Banda scored three goals on the winning night, recording a brace and helping out on a Julie Doyle finish. Banda put the game away with two late goals, which makes her the team leader to start the season.

Hines continues, “Obviously, priority was winning the game tonight and getting off to a good start. I thought we played some really good football, and we were defensively pretty solid. To score six goals in the NWSL is a massive achievement. It has been a really good day for all of us.”

The Orlando Pride will travel for the first time in the 2025 season. They will take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, March 23, at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group