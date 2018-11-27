Wife of man slashed with sword on Thanksgiving arrested, police say

The wife of a man found disemboweled in a Rockledge neighborhood on Thanksgiving and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said.
WARNING: This story contains potentially disturbing content.
The victim, who police said was nearly butchered alive with a sword, has been identified as Jackie Ramsey III. Witnesses said he stumbled out of a home on Carolina Avenue to ask for help from his neighbors Thursday morning, according to police.
Witnesses said Jackie Ramsey was nearly slashed to death and was hugging his intestines against his body.
Read: Man nearly butchered alive in 'horrific' Thanksgiving Day stabbing, Rockledge police say
Police said Ramsey’s wife, Amanda Ramsey, 30, and her boyfriend, Louis Nunez, 22, were arrested Tuesday in Volusia County.
Investigators described the victim’s injuries as “horrific.”
“He never saw it coming,” said Lt. Donna Seyferth, of the Rockledge Police Department.
Photos of the scene show the man with injuries too graphic to be detailed.
Police said they believe the victim was set up and he did not know about his wife’s relationship with Nunez.
Jackie Ramsey remains hospitalized for his injuries.
