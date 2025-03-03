Windermere High School senior among 4 killed in high-speed crash, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A terrible crash in Orange County took the lives of four people over the weekend.

Among the victims was Sammy Lahik, a scholar-student from Windermere High School.

Grief counselors will be at the school this week to help students who are dealing with his passing.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Central Florida Parkway and Whitley Place.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a Toyota Camry and a BMW were speeding when the crash happened.

In total, four people died.

Troopers said Lahik was a passenger in one of two cars speeding down the road west of John Young Parkway when one car tried to pass the other before colliding.

One car crashed into a light pole and the other hit several trees.

