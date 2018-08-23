0 Windermere to spend $6M on new police headquarters, town buildings

WINDERMERE, Fla. - The town of Windermere said it plans to spend $6 million on a new police headquarters, administration building and public works facility.

The Windermere Police Department headquarters has smelled of marijuana for about a week because of what is locked in the agency's evidence room.

"We did have a marijuana bust, and that's what you smell," town manager Robert Smith said.

Windermere police Chief Dave Ogden said the situation is unideal.

"Can I put a padlock on the door, and it's technically secure? Yes, it is," he said. "Is that the right and professional way to be doing business? No, it's not."

Department debriefings are conducted in the same space where victims are interviewed.

"It's really not a facility adequate when you're a victim and when you're most vulnerable," Smith said.

The noise from an adjacent dance studio can sometimes make it difficult for people to hear one another in the room.

"They're jumping and screaming, and you're having a pretty honest and serious conversation," Ogden said.

Officials said IT equipment, honor guard uniforms and guns are kept in a single room because of a lack of storage space.

They said the building's thin walls and a lack of bulletproof windows pose a safety hazard as do the rodents beneath the floor.

The public works facility also has poor air circulation and electrical wiring problems, officials said.

Windermere Mayor Gary Bruhn said space is also needed for an emergency operations center. The town currently doesn't have one.

Bruhn said he is especially concerned for residents' safety during severe weather.

When wind speeds exceed 45 miles per hour, officers are sent to the city of Ocoee, because of the building's condition, Bruhn said.

"Every second counts," he said. "That's the difference between life or death."

Officials said the building hasn't been replaced sooner because of the cost. The town's population is less than 3,000 residents, and the town's budget next fiscal year is less than $6 million.

