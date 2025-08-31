Winter Park enacts stricter rules for private pickleball courts to address rising noise complaints

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park has introduced new rules for private pickleball courts to tackle increasing noise complaints from residents.

On August 27, the city commission unanimously approved regulations that raise the minimum distance between private courts and nearby homes from 20 feet to 150 feet.

The new regulations are designed to reduce noise problems caused by the sport’s rapid pace and popularity, which can intensify sound disruptions in residential neighborhoods.

Under the new rules, private pickleball court use in Winter Park will be limited to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Winter Park Planning and Zoning Director Allison McGillis stated that the majority of complaints originate from single-family residential areas rather than public parks such as Cady Way Park or the Winter Park Tennis Center.

“We don’t have a ton of these [residential courts] throughout the city, but it is becoming more popular, so we probably will see more,” McGillis said.

Critics argue that the sport’s fast pace and increasing popularity worsen the issues associated with backyard or private neighborhood courts.

Four pickleball courts can be set up on one tennis court, increasing the volume of play.

The city has not yet clarified how the new regulations will impact courts that were previously approved.

