Winter Park hosts Sustainability Fair & EV Car Show

WINTER PARK, Fla. — In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, Winter Park’s Natural Resources and Sustainability Department will hold its third annual Sustainability Fair and EV Car Show on Sept. 21.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place in Central Park West Meadow, located at 150 W. Morse Blvd., adjacent to the United States Post Office.

The event is held on National Drive Electric Week, and guests will see over 30 electric vehicles, including the Ford Lightning and Nissan Leaf.

According to the news release, sustainability vendors will showcase their eco-friendly products and services.

Orange County Public Schools will also display one of the new electric school buses, funded in part by a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The event will also have free giveaways and raffles,with a grand prize being an electric leaf blower from Ingenium Power and Sport.

