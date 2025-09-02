Winter Park man pleads guilty to producing and possessing AI-generated child sexual abuse material

ORLANDO, Fla. — David Andrew Ogden, aged 39 from Winter Park, has admitted guilt to five charges of producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and one charge of possessing CSAM. His sentencing is set for November 13, 2025.

Ogden faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison for each production count, and as much as 20 years for the possession count.

Court documents state that Ogden used his cellphone to create CSAM after entering the apartment without permission. A later search of his cellphone uncovered more CSAM from 2022 and 2024 involving two other minors.

Ogden’s phone also contained over 1,000 AI-generated images and 10 videos depicting CSAM, some of which showed children as young as 2 to 6 years old. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Winter Park Police Department conducted the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Megan Testerman is prosecuting the case

