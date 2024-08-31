Winter Park man wins $1 million prize playing Florida Lotto scratch-off game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man claimed a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game this week.

Preston Legge, of Winter Park, chose to receive his winnings from the “$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular” game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000 at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to Florida Lottery officials, Legge bought the winning ticket from the Walmart at 902 Lee Road in Orlando.

The store also received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

The ticket also offers a chance at an additional $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

According to Florida Lottery officials, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.5.

Lottery officials say scratch-off games made up approximately 72 percent of all ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception in Florida, scratch-off games have been responsible for nearly $62 billion in prizes, created more than 2,100 millionaires, and generated nearly $19 billion for the state’s Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid a total of more than $97 billion in prizes and created more than 4,000 millionaires.

