Winter Park may buy property with Michelin-starred restaurant, coffee shop

The city of Winter Park may buy a retail property along Fairbanks Avenue.

The city wants to buy a roughly 1.01-acre site from an entity tied to Winter Park-based Avanti Properties Group at 929-957 W. Fairbanks Ave. On Nov. 13, the city commission will consider spending $4 million to do so.

It already owns 901 W. Fairbanks Ave. and 919 W. Fairbanks Ave., which are adjacent and total just under 0.3 acres.

