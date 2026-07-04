Winter Park Playhouse to unveil newly renovated theater with ribbon-cutting celebration

WINTER PARK, Fla. — After 10 months of renovations, the Winter Park Playhouse is set to unveil its newly renovated theater during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, July 7.

The exclusive celebration starts at 5:30 p.m., with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, a champagne toast, and remarks from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Winter Park Mayor Sheila DeCiccio. City and county officials, community leaders, and guests are expected to attend.

The event will feature the first public viewing of the renovated facility, including a larger theater with more seating and Broadway-style seats, a new lobby and restrooms, a new cabaret space, and structural improvements.

The $8 million Tourist Development Tax grant from Orange County funded the renovation, with the City of Winter Park and Winter Park Playhouse applying in 2024. The grant was approved in October 2024, and construction started in November 2025.

Playhouse officials say the investment helps preserve one of Central Florida’s longtime cultural attractions, which generates an estimated $2.3 million in annual economic impact for the region.

Founded in 2002, the Winter Park Playhouse is a professional musical theater that produces intimate musicals and cabaret performances for Central Florida audiences.

The renovated theater is scheduled to open to the public in time for the start of the Playhouse’s 2026-27 professional musical season in August.

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