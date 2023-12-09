Winter Park Pop Warner football team honored with award for helping cancer research

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Teammates of a Winter Park Pop Warner football team received a national honor this week for positively impacting the community.

The Pop Warner Little Scholars honored the Winter Park Tigers 13U with the first Pop Warner Community Star Award for fundraising in pediatric cancer research.

Their efforts were in honor of a teammate’s sister battling brain cancer.

This recognition represents their commitment to the organization’s core values, including community service and impact.

“The Winter Park Tigers represent the spirit of Pop Warner, which is about more than just winning games – it’s about learning sportsmanship, building character and being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Jon Butler, executive director of Pop Warner.

The team raised $12,500 for the Arnold Palmer Hospital Pediatric Oncology Department.

They also named Grace Hanafin, the sister of quarterback and captain Patrick Hanafin, as an honorary captain at a game and recognized her medical team during halftime.

The money raised will help Grace’s team and the hospital provide the best treatment.

“Grace is an inspiration to us all, and we are honored to have played a small part in supporting her and the hospital that is providing her with care,” said Coach Richard Hornsby. “Our team is incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

