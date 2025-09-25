Winter Park residents say a giant gator was a common sight in their neighborhood

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Some residents in Winter Park said a large alligator is a common sight in their neighborhood.

One resident shared a video with Channel 9 showing a 10-foot alligator on Horatio Avenue near Thistle Lane.

The alligator was spotted right next to the sidewalk, and many residents in the area say they see it on a regular basis.

This frequent sighting has raised concerns among locals about safety and the presence of wildlife in residential areas.

The sightings also raised concerns with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC eventually sent a professional trapper to relocate the animal.

People looking to report a possibly dangerous alligator can call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866‑FWC‑GATOR (866-392-4286).

