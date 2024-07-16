Winter Springs woman indicted for fatal shooting after argument over child’s dirty diaper

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Seminole County Grand Jury indicted a Winter Springs woman Tuesday who’s accused of fatally shooting a man last month.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Grand Jury heard testimony from a Winter Springs Police investigator before returning with an indictment charging 38-year-old Laurie Adams with one count of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

On June 5, Winter Springs police officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Sheoah Blvd., reporting that a man was shot there.

READ: Sheriff: Deputies shoot man who was holding metal rod, acting erratically at gas station near I-4

Responding officers arrived to find 51-year-old Adel Tawfeek unconscious and suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Tawfeek was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford and later died there.

Adams was also in the home when officers arrived.

Seminole Grand Jury indicts Laurie ADAMS (38) for 1st-Degree Murder of Adel Tawfeek (51), who she shot after an argument over child care at the couple's home. More at https://t.co/48oZWnHaMr pic.twitter.com/iV0mk6NAst — State Attorney 18th Circuit FL (@SA18PIO) July 16, 2024

According to police, Adams told them Tawfeek arrived at the home at around 11:30 p.m. the previous night and noticed that their son had soiled his pants.

READ: ‘It’s a miracle’: 17-year-old struck by lightning in Altamonte Springs shares his story

Police say Adams claimed after cleaning the baby and putting him to bed, Tawfeek began to yell at her and pushed her against a wall.

Adams then said she took some time to calm down before retrieving a gun from Tawfeek’s bedroom closet and loading it.

According to police, Adams admitted that she walked out to the living room area and saw Tawfeek smoking on the porch, then walked towards him and shot him in the head.

READ: Trump assassination attempt: New details emerge in shooting

The Seminole County Medical Examiner later ruled Tawfeek’s death a homicide due to a single gunshot wound.

After the interview, police say they informed Adams she was benign charged with premeditated murder and then took her to jail, where she remains with no bond.

A trial date has not been set in the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group