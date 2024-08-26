Witness helps Palm Bay High School student after being stabbed during fight

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools said Monday afternoon that a student was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a fight at Palm Bay High School in Melbourne.

District officials said that one student is in police custody and that the injured student was taken to a hospital.

Sabrina McDonald, a witness, said a bathroom fight turned into an ambush.

McDonald said she was waiting in the school office when the student ran in holding his abdomen.

A woman told Channel 9 the fight in the bathroom was over a girl, and he won the fight.

The suspect - the loser of the fight- then ambushed him with scissors in another part of the building.

McDonald said, “He kept asking me, like, not to let him lose his life. He kept telling me I don’t want to die.”

McDonald said she laid him down – put pressure on his wound, and talked to him about different things until the ambulance team arrived.

Channel 9 also learned the stabbing was caught on video.

