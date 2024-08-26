Local

Witness helps Palm Bay High School student after being stabbed during fight

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Witness helps Palm Bay High School student after being stabbed during fight

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools said Monday afternoon that a student was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a fight at Palm Bay High School in Melbourne.

District officials said that one student is in police custody and that the injured student was taken to a hospital.

Sabrina McDonald, a witness, said a bathroom fight turned into an ambush.

McDonald said she was waiting in the school office when the student ran in holding his abdomen.

A woman told Channel 9 the fight in the bathroom was over a girl, and he won the fight.

The suspect - the loser of the fight- then ambushed him with scissors in another part of the building.

McDonald said, “He kept asking me, like, not to let him lose his life. He kept telling me I don’t want to die.”

McDonald said she laid him down – put pressure on his wound, and talked to him about different things until the ambulance team arrived.

Channel 9 also learned the stabbing was caught on video.

