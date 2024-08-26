Palm Bay High School student taken to hospital after being stabbed with scissors during fight

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Update:

Brevard Public Schools said Monday afternoon that a student was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a fight at Palm Bay High School in Melbourne.

District officials said that one student is in police custody and that the injured student was taken to a hospital.

They said that the school was placed on a lockdown but has since transitioned to a “shelter in place” status.

“There is no ongoing threat at the school. Students currently on campus are safe,” a BPS spokesman said. “We will dismiss students according to normal protocol. If you decide to pick your student up early, expect delays.”

Earlier story:

The Melbourne Police Department said that it was called Monday afternoon to an incident at Palm Bay High School in Melbourne.

Police urged the public to avoid the area of South Babcock Street and Pirate Lane.

“It appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public,” the agency said on X.

There is police activity at Palm Bay High School, so please avoid Babcock and Pirate Lane. It appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/zYKrM9jtmq — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) August 26, 2024

