Woman charged with DUI after fatal crash that killed toddler on family bicycle ride, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a crash that killed a toddler on a family bicycle ride, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.
Police said Shona Wallace, 48, was arrested and charged in connection with a crash June 2 on State Road 414.
The Zisa family was out on their daily bike ride to help 17-month-old Adalyn fall asleep last month when deputies say a car jumped the curb and struck the trio, killing the toddler and seriously injuring her parents.
In addition to the charge of DUI manslaughter, Wallace is also charged with DUI with serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
