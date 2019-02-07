Woman critically injured in hard landing while skydiving in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday evening when she landed hard while skydiving, the city of DeLand said.
The hard landing was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Skydive DeLand at the DeLand Municipal Airport, said Chris Graham, a city spokesman.
The woman was flown to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and is in critical condition, Graham said.
"Police are investigating the circumstances of the woman’s hard landing, but it initially appears there may have been an issue with the parachute," he said.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
