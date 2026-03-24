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Woman dies after being shot on International Drive in Orange County, deputies say

An investigation is ongoing after a woman in her 40s was shot to death Tuesday morning.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Woman dies after being shot on International Drive, deputies say
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Investigators said a shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 11900 block of International Drive South.

Fire responders said they found a woman in her 40s who had been shot when they arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she died, officials said.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Deputies said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

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