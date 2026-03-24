Woman dies after being shot on International Drive in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Investigators said a shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 11900 block of International Drive South.

Fire responders said they found a woman in her 40s who had been shot when they arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she died, officials said.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Deputies said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

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