Woman dies after early morning traffic crash near Leesburg, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly traffic crash involving a pedestrian near Leesburg.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on County Road 44 near Cypress Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said a car struck a woman who was walking on CR-44.

Troopers said the Ford Focus was eastbound when it hit the woman, who was in the direct path of the oncoming car.

Investigators said it was not clear why the woman was on the roadway before she was struck.

She was rushed to Leesburg Regional Medical Center but died.

While officials did not release her name, they said she was a Wildwood resident, age 40.

FHP said the driver of the Focus was not hurt an he remained at the crash site following the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.





