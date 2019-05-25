Woman fights off attacker in attempted sexual assault at Lake County park, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was attacked at a Lake County park Saturday afternoon and her attacker is still at large, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident occurred inside Lake Louisa Park around noon.
The woman told deputies a man came out of the woods and attacked her in an attempted sexual assault.
She was able to fight off the man, who then ran off, deputies said.
Deputies said the park was closed for several hours as they searched for the man but no one fitting his description was found.
The park has since reopened, officials said.
Deputies said the man is in his 40s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was described as wearing a dark gray or black shirt and dark shorts with a white stripe. He has light brown hair with a beard and no mustache.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
