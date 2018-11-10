  • Woman forced into car at gunpoint, another shot in Orlando, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are searching for a man who they say forced a woman into a car at gunpoint and shot another woman Saturday morning.  

    Police said Ruddell Pierre shot the woman, whom police have not identified, around 8 a.m. along the 4000 block of Harwich Street, police said. 

    The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. 

    Pierre allegedly kidnapped another woman, Verlande Decius, by forcing her into a car at gunpoint, according to police. 

    Investigators believe Pierre is driving a 2018 maroon Kia Optima with the tag JPYN09.

    Police urge anyone who sees Pierre or Decius to call 911 immediately. 

    No further details are available. 
     

