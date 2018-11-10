Woman forced into car at gunpoint, another shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are searching for a man who they say forced a woman into a car at gunpoint and shot another woman Saturday morning.
Police said Ruddell Pierre shot the woman, whom police have not identified, around 8 a.m. along the 4000 block of Harwich Street, police said.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.
Pierre allegedly kidnapped another woman, Verlande Decius, by forcing her into a car at gunpoint, according to police.
Investigators believe Pierre is driving a 2018 maroon Kia Optima with the tag JPYN09.
Police urge anyone who sees Pierre or Decius to call 911 immediately.
No further details are available.
URGENT ALERT: This morning, suspect Ruddel Pierre shot a woman on Harwich street and kidnapped another woman, Verlande Decius, forcing her into a vehicle at gunpoint. OPD is looking for a Maroon 2018 Kia Optima, Florida tag JPYN09. Call 911 immediately if you spot them. pic.twitter.com/U18BwcXqoi— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 10, 2018
