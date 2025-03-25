Woman killed, person sought in Orange County domestic shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A manhunt is underway after a woman was fatally shot in Orange County, west of Orlando Monday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was found shot in a home in the 5200 block of W. Livingston Street. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting was domestic in nature and they know who they are looking for.

Neither the victim nor the person of interest has been identified yet.

No other information was released.

