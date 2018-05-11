0 Woman says school informed her 3 weeks out that her daughter might not graduate

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Three weeks before graduation, some Osceola High School students learned that they're in danger of not walking across the stage.

Parents are angry because they said they didn't have enough notice to make things right.

The School District of Osceola County said 18 to 20 students received a letter, informing them of the news. Parents said they received no prior warning.

"Oh my gosh," Davona Jeangilles said after receiving a letter informing her that her child might not graduate from the school.

"(My daughter) ripped up the letter," Jeangilles said. "She was mad."

The letter was dated May 1. She said she received it May 5.

"I did not receive any type of information -- no type of phone call letting me know that my child was in danger. Nothing," Jeangilles said.

"A student is seriously at risk of not graduating in May for the following factors, which include grades, incomplete courses, or credits," the letter said.

Jeangilles said this is the first time she heard that her daughter is in danger of not graduating.

"Even if my daughter had to go to night school or take some extra online classes, give us that opportunity," she said.

The school district provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"First, second and third quarter report cards and progress reports have given parents regular updates on their students' grades and credits towards graduation. In reviewing the letter in question, the district agrees that it may be unclear to parents, and it should have been more specific to each individual student."

The district also said Thursday that the school will call each parent who received a letter Friday to discuss in detail their student's graduation status.

