Woman pleads not guilty to child abuse in Tavares case

TAVARES, Fla. — A woman in Tavares has pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges, according to the Tavares Police Department.

Police say Kimberley Mills and her co-defendant Andre Walker brought the child to AdventHealth Waterman the night of Feb. 22.

Police responded to the hospital after staff called, reporting that the child showed signs of physical abuse.

Police say the suspects left the hospital when they got word that officers were responding.

Mills returned to the hospital by herself and was asked to give information to police, but she declined.

She was later arrested on aggravated child abuse charges.

Walker has also pleaded not guilty to his charges.

