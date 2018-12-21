0 Woman says school district's student attendance letters are form of shaming

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools said it hopes a new approach will improve students' attendance records.

The school district said that last year, it began mailing parents and guardians notices of how many days of school a student has missed.

Officials said that last year, it mailed 12,000 of the letters, which include a bar graph that compares a student's attendance record with that of his or her classmates.

Carrie Dishman, whose daughter missed three days of school because of doctor's appointments, told Channel 9 that the letters are a form of shaming and are an unnecessary use of tax dollars.

"I just think sending a letter by mail three days in is excessive," she said. "I just feel the district needs to re-evaluate priorities on three days missed attendance letters."

The district said it mails the letters five times a year.

Random selections are made from a pool of students who have missed more than 5 percent of school days or who have a history of attendance problems, officials said.

Scott Howat, an OCPS spokesman, said the program's intention is to inform parents and guardians, not to shame students.

"It may not be perfect, but we're going to continue to work to make sure that we're giving parents the information and tools they need to make sure their students are successful," he said.

Students who attend class perform better, and students whose parents or guardians received them improved attendance by at least two days, the district said.

OCPS said it paid Attendance Works, a nonprofit, $270,000 for the cost of the program and the mailings.

Dishman said that money would be better spent on other things.

