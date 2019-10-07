Woman who burned down 'Senator' tree while smoking meth arrested on drug charges

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman who burned down a historic 3,500-year-old tree in 2012 while smoking methamphetamine was arrested on charges of trafficking meth, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Related Headlines
Sara Barnes, 33, was arrested Friday after deputies executing a search warrant at a home on Barclay Avenue in Altamonte Springs found a plastic container inside a washing machine that contained 22 grams of meth, deputies said.
Deputies said they also found 16 grams of meth inside a plastic drawer in the garage.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
In 2012, Barnes admitted she burned down a tree named “The Senator” in Longwood while smoking methamphetamine.
The 118-foot-tall bald cypress was about 3,500 years old and was the fifth-oldest tree in the world.
Agents said Barnes took pictures of the fire and downloaded the images to her cellphone and computer.
Officials said she showed people the images and said, "I can't believe I burned down a tree older than Jesus."
Barnes remains jailed at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}