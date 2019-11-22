Women's rights groups rally for better wages, equal rights outside Orlando City Hall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Better wages and equal rights are what women's rights groups rallied for Friday outside Orlando's City Hall.
There are two parts to their plan. First, to pass a new state law to reduce the wage gap, then to get Florida to support a national constitutional amendment.
The Equal Rights Amendment was approved by Congress for ratification in 1972. Thirty-eight states needed to approve it, but only 35 states ratified it in the '70s.
The amendment regained steam in 2017, when Nevada ratified the ERA, then Illinois got on board last year.
The women hope Florida lawmakers will now back it.
The groups also supported Senate bill 90, which addresses the wage gap between men and women.
The bill would fine businesses up to $2,500 for a first offense, with penalties going up to $5,000 per violation.
Supporters of the ERA said they plan to lobby Florida lawmakers to discuss the issue next month when committee meetings resume.
