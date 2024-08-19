Work continues on I-4 & Sand Lake interchange

ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone who drives down Sand Lake Road knows how busy it can get, but it will get a little busier on Monday night.

Crews need to shut it down for construction.

Another week brings another round of major work on Interstate 4 and the Sand Lake Road interchange.

Channel 9 reported last week that crews are bringing in heavy beams weighing 72 to 75 tons as part of the improvement project.

This week, they will close Sand Lake Road in both directions, just under the overpass, to set those beams.

The first round of closures will start at 11 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers will see this impact almost all week long until Thursday of this week.

For alternate routes, if you’re driving Sand Lake Road moving eastbound.

You should take Turkey Lake to Central Florida Parkway, Westwood Boulevard, and the Beachline to get on I-4.

Your westbound alternate route for Sand Lake Road is right here. You can take International Drive to Universal Boulevard to I-4.

So again, Sand Lake Road is blocked off in both directions under the overpass.

You must get out the door early for this major road work, as the alternate routes will take longer.

