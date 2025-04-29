Worldwide Free Comic Book Day comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Coliseum of Comics will participate in the comic industry’s largest annual event, Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), on Saturday, May 3rd.

Joining thousands of retailers worldwide, all ten Coliseum stores in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa, Gainesville, Clermont, and Jacksonville will distribute millions of free comic books to fans throughout the day.

Initiated in 2002, FCBD aims to attract new readers with a family-oriented event showcasing the diversity of comics.

Titles, selected by the FCBD Committee, include popular series like Spider-Man, X-Men, Star Wars, One Piece, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Pokémon, ensuring broad appeal.

In addition to free comics, several Coliseum locations will enhance the experience with special events such as cosplayer appearances, autograph signings, food trucks, and art activities.

Fans are encouraged to visit their local Coliseum of Comics on May 3rd to take part in this celebration of comic book culture.

You can take part at any of these Central Florida locations:

COLISEUM OF COMICS MILLENIA

4672 Millenia Plaza Way

Orlando, FL 32839

COLISEUM OF COMICS KISSIMMEE

2511 Old Vineland Road

Kissimmee, FL 34746

COLISEUM OF COMICS EAST COLONIAL

4303 East Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL, 32803

COLISEUM OF COMICS CLERMONT

1730 East Highway 50

Clermont, FL 34711

