Worldwide Free Comic Book Day comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Coliseum of Comics will participate in the comic industry’s largest annual event, Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), on Saturday, May 3rd.
Joining thousands of retailers worldwide, all ten Coliseum stores in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa, Gainesville, Clermont, and Jacksonville will distribute millions of free comic books to fans throughout the day.
Initiated in 2002, FCBD aims to attract new readers with a family-oriented event showcasing the diversity of comics.
Titles, selected by the FCBD Committee, include popular series like Spider-Man, X-Men, Star Wars, One Piece, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Pokémon, ensuring broad appeal.
In addition to free comics, several Coliseum locations will enhance the experience with special events such as cosplayer appearances, autograph signings, food trucks, and art activities.
Fans are encouraged to visit their local Coliseum of Comics on May 3rd to take part in this celebration of comic book culture.
You can take part at any of these Central Florida locations:
COLISEUM OF COMICS MILLENIA
4672 Millenia Plaza Way
Orlando, FL 32839
COLISEUM OF COMICS KISSIMMEE
2511 Old Vineland Road
Kissimmee, FL 34746
COLISEUM OF COMICS EAST COLONIAL
4303 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL, 32803
COLISEUM OF COMICS CLERMONT
1730 East Highway 50
Clermont, FL 34711
