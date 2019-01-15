0 Would Sen. Marco Rubio consider a 2020 run against Trump?

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been two years since Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, was reelected to the Senate. He had just gone through a bruising campaign for the Republican nomination for president. He suspended his campaign weeks before Donald Trump secured enough delegates for the nomination.

At first, he said he wouldn’t seek another term in the Senate, but eventually changed his mind in time for a successful campaign to be re-elected the same night Trump won the White House.

The South Florida native sat down with Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth to discuss a range of issues, including the Mueller probe, the government shutdown, the attorney general nominee, and Trump himself.

TRENDING NOW:

On the border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border:

“There is no way that you’re going to have a resolution to this without the president getting something.”

On William Barr, the man nominated to succeed Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, who oversees the Mueller investigation:

“[Barr] has a history and a record of service. It seems very positive for the most part.”

“I think a lot has been made of something he wrote recently or a few months back about the Muller investigation, but he's going to get a hearing. I'm not on that committee. I'm going to wait for that hearing to finish. I'll meet with him at the right time and I'll have questions. Ultimately I just want someone who will do the job effectively.”

“I'm inclined to be supportive of the president's nominations, as I was for President Obama's. But I want to see what they have to say about certain issues.”

Also read: Who is William Pelham Barr? 5 things to know

On challenging Trump with a run for the White House in 2020:

“No. He’s going to be our nominee.”

You can watch Greg Warmoth’s full interview with Sen. Marco Rubio on “Central Florida Spotlight” this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. after Eyewitness News at noon.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Moments ago: Will you run for President in 2020? Answer: No. @marcorubio said he will not run against @realDonaldTrump He also said the shutdown is about politics not people. He also supports a US/Mexico barrier. Locally will work w/ @RonDeSantisFL on H2O quality. @CFLSpotlight pic.twitter.com/QIi7KH5pXh — Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) January 12, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.