Xbox murderers sentenced to death again, judge rules

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Volusia County has once again sentenced Jerone Hunter and Troy Victorino to death for their involvement in the 2004 Xbox murders in Deltona.

Hunter and Victorino were convicted of murdering six people and a dog with baseball bats during a home invasion. The violent act happened after Victorino, who was squatting in the house, was asked to leave by one of the victims.

That’s when he got three friends together to go back to the house to get some of his stuff, including an Xbox.

Hunter and Victorino were originally sentenced to death in 2006, but their sentences were overturned following a change in state law. In 2023, a new sentencing attempt ended in a mistrial.

In May of this year, a jury recommended the death penalty, and today, the judge approved that recommendation.

