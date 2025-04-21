‘Xbox Murders’: Resentencing trial set for men convicted of killing 6 in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — A resentencing trial is underway for two men convicted of killing six people in 2004.

Jerome Hunter and Troy Victorino were sentenced to death over 20 years ago, but those sentences were later overturned.

This all has to do with changes in Florida law that death penalty cases that do not have a unanimous must be resentenced.

Investigators said at the time, the pair and two other people broke into a man’s house after he had evicted Victorino for squatting.

Police also said Victorino’s second motive was recovering clothes and an Xbox video game console left in the man’s house.

The other convicted killers in the case had issues with the other roommates who were at the house at the time.

Jury selection is set to begin later this morning.

