Yo Ho! A pirate-themed tavern sets sail at Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUNEA VISTA, Fla. — A new tavern is dropping anchor at Magic Kingdom, and it promises seaworthy sips, salty snacks and plenty of pirate lore. The Beak and Barrel, a “Pirates of the Caribbean”-themed lounge, officially opens on Aug. 29.

Disney says the tavern was dreamed up as an extension of the beloved attraction, inviting guests into the “Golden Age of Piracy.” Imagineers say the story starts with Captain Meridian Goldwyn, a legendary rum runner who created the tavern as a safe haven for pirate crews.

“This tavern was founded by a legendary and prolific pirate Rum Runner named Captain Meridian Goldwyn, and so she created this place as a welcoming pirate haven for all pirate kind to come here,” said David Brescia, story lead at Walt Disney Imagineering. “She’s left the tavern in the very capable wings of Rummy, a very talkative little green parrot, who keeps things lively here at the tavern.”

Channel 9 got a look inside the new lounge.

Inside, the space is divided into themed rooms — from a bustling mess hall to the captain’s quarters and even a mapmaker’s room blasted open by cannon fire. “Everywhere you look, there are treasures, there are maps, there are magical, cursed objects,” Brescia said.

He added, “We were able to kind of extend the story and the world of Pirates of the Caribbean that so many people love and create this new pirating experience that lets everyone really experience a pirate’s life for me.”

Montse Garmilla, assistant producer at Magic Kingdom, said the team poured extraordinary detail into every corner. “Everyone was very passionate. Everyone is very talented, and they got to lend all of their expertise making the space we have here now. And I’m very proud of what they were able to do.”

Of course, no pirate lounge would be complete without food and rum. James Kleinschmidt, culinary director for concept development, said the menu pulls inspiration from seafaring trade routes. Guests can try shareable “island provisions” dips, octopus ceviche dubbed the “Kraken’s Catch,” and sweet corn arepas with braised chicken.

For drinks, the tavern balances cocktails and zero-proof creations. “What makes it unlike anything else is that Beak and Barrel’s drinks are designed to be enjoyed by guests of all ages,” said Evan Rosenthal, food and beverage concept development manager. “The cocktail menu represents spirits from all across the globe… and the fun part is that each of them has a distinctly different cocktail serve.”

Options include the “Plunderer’s Punch,” a spiced rum concoction served in a collectible pirate mug, and the bright-blue “Siren’s Whisper,” inspired by pirate lore. Non-alcoholic options — like a cake pop cannonball with a fizzy drink — give younger pirates their own reason to celebrate.

The Beak and Barrel opens Aug. 29 next to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

