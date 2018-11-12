Young and addicted: The dangers of too many video games

Some medical professionals say gaming addiction is a real thing.
They're encouraged that the World Health Organization is now acknowledging gaming disorder as a stand-alone condition.
But as Channel 9's Cierra Putman discovered this addiction is controversial in mental health communities.
Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}