Young patients at AdventHealth for Children enjoy early screening of ‘Toy Story 5’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Young patients at AdventHealth for Children received a special movie experience with an early screening of “Toy Story 5,” thanks to Walt Disney World Resort and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The event featured visits from Woody and Jessie, singalongs led by music therapists, popcorn, themed crafts and “Toy Story”-themed hospital gowns provided by Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The screening was part of Disney’s Movie Party in a Box program, which gives children’s hospitals access to new movie releases shortly after they debut in theaters, along with themed activities and merchandise for patients and their families.

Children also made friendship bracelets and decorated cowboy hats before the movie, while Starlight provided “Toy Story” toys and plushes for patients to take home.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the Walt Disney Pavilion at AdventHealth for Children.

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