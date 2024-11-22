‘You’re going to pay for this anyway’: Consumers upset about travel company’s tactics and service

ORLANDO, Fla — Complaints continue to come in for a travel company that claims to have its main office in Orlando.

The company is called FlightMover LLC with a web address of flightmover.com. Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal spoke with upset customers who claim the company doesn’t disclose all the terms of their tickets and tries to squeeze more money out of them.

The Flight Mover travel website boasts low air fares along with “Best Customer Care.” That’s what attracted Joe Ferrazza when planning his upcoming holiday trip.

“I found this company, and said ‘Oh, these ticket prices look great,’” Ferrazza said.

The website lists Flight Mover with an Orlando address on Edgewater Drive in the College Park area.

For Joe Ferrazza, his round-trip airfare on flights between New York and Cincinnati around Christmas were advertised at just over $300. He felt it was a good deal, so he booked it.

He said, “I went to purchase the ticket and received an email a few minutes later that I needed to call this company, which I then did.”

Ferrazza told Action 9, once on the phone, the company told him his flight didn’t include a carry-on bag or even a personal item. If he wanted to bring any luggage, he needed to upgrade. He claims the new price the customer service representative quoted was nearly $900.

Jeff Deal asked, “What did you think when he told you that price?”

Ferrazza responded, “Well, the first thing I thought was, how can they not include a personal item and a carry-on bag?”

To make matters worse, he said customer service tried to strong arm him into accepting it.

“The guy said to me, ‘Well, you’re going to pay for this anyway.’”

Another traveler told Action 9 she agreed to pay for the upgrade after a similar phone call, but she felt like it was a bait and switch by Flight Mover.

FlightMover LLC has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB has also noted a pattern of complaints.

“The common theme that we see in complaints and reviews is that consumers are not getting the travel combinations or the tickets that they expected,” said BBB President Holly Salmons. She said many of the complaints were related to extra fees and terms the consumers didn’t feel were fully disclosed.

On a Google review, one consumer complained they were sold a standby ticket and wrote: For the love of God, please to not book anything with this company.

FlightMover LLC is registered in Wyoming, but lists its principal office address as the one in Orlando. Action 9 couldn’t find a license for Flight Mover to operate in Florida.

Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal went to the company address in College Park to ask some questions.

Deal introduced himself and said, “We’re looking for FlightMover LLC. Do they ever actually come into this office?” A worker responded, “No. What we are is just a mail service.”

With the drop box location listed as PhysicalAddress.com and no license that Action 9 could find in Florida--it’s hard to say if Flight Mover even operates in the Sunshine State.

One thing that is clear to Joe Ferrazza, he’ll never do business with them again.

“I told them… I said, ‘Well, I’m not paying for this, and I will inform the Better Business Bureau, and I’m going to alert my bank,” Ferrazza said.

Ferrazza did not end up having to pay and he rebooked with another company. FlightMover LLC has not responded to our questions about all of this.

Before booking, make sure you do your homework and read the reviews about companies especially if you’ve never used them before.

