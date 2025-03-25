Zoning approved for new transitional housing facility in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A controversial transitional housing facility has gotten zoning approval from Orange County to build a new facility.

Last year, people in need who were living in storage containers were kicked out because it was not deemed safe to live.

Pastor Marcos Diaz of Kaleo Ministries and Hope City Refuge says he’s been making improvements after being shut down by Orange County last year for code violations.

When asked about county commissioners who are leery about starting a new project after so many code violations, Diaz said, “Not to really worry. They just know that right now we’re here to help.”

According to county records, more than 100 homeless people had to leave because the structures were considered unsafe, with inadequate plumbing and electricity.

Jacqueline Mestre of Safety Zone Alliance says Hope City Refuge did what they had to do.

“When you’re trying to clothe people and shower people and feed people, and then you have a county that doesn’t want to give you the permits to do the plumbing, you meet the need,” Mestre said.

Hope City Refuge Renderings of Hope City Refuge's planned transitional housing facility. (Source: Hope City Refuge)

The Orange County Planning and Zoning Board recently approved a new plan by Hope City Refuge to create transitional housing for kids aging out of the foster care system, as well as seniors and anyone else in need.

The new facility would be built on the current 8-acre location in east Orlando. The 9,000-square-foot facility would include 240 beds and a drug treatment center.

But during a recent zoning board meeting, officials questioned how more than $2 million in fines would be paid before the new project could even begin.

Commissioner Eric Gray said, “These notices have been going on since 2021, and the fire marshal stated this was a pretty unique case to have forced vacating property a year ago and just over $2 million in fines, so those two things are in conflict for me.”

Commissioner Marjorie Holt was also concerned, saying “I’m questioning the financial viability of paying these fines and building this new facility.”

When asked where the money will come from, Diaz said it would come from fine reductions, as well as partners and programs that have money put away for it.

Diaz says he has some financial supporters, but plans to pray for more.

“We’re looking to team up with whoever has the same heart and same mind,” he said.

