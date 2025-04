MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Zoo confirms that one of its keepers are scratched by a jaguar Wednesday.

The animal scratched the employee while it was being fed through the mesh of its enclosure.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

WFTV is working to find out more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group